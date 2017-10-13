Hawks' Richard Jefferson: Traded to Atlanta, waived
Jefferson, along with Kay Felder and cash, has been traded to the Hawks in exchange for European draft rights, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The team plans to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN him.
The Cavaliers needed to get their NBA roster down to 15 players before the regular season opener and trading Jefferson aids in that process. It's unclear at the moment where Jefferson will finally land, though he'll seemingly want to play on a competitive roster.
