Hawks' Robert Johnson: Joining Hawks for summer league
Johnson will play for the Hawks' summer league entry, the Journal Gazettereports.
The former Indiana standout went undrafted in 2018 but will meet the Hawks in Las Vegas in hopes of turning heads and earning himself a training camp invitation. A four-year starter for the Hoosiers, Johnson averaged 14.0 points per game as a senior.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....