Bey (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bey missed Saturday's game against the Warriors due to an ankle injury, but he'll return to action following a minimal absence. Over his last five full appearances, he's averaged 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.2 minutes per game.