Bey is listed as available for Monday's matchup against the Hornets.

Bey will be available to make his Atlanta debut Monday after the four-team trade between the Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Pistons was finally completed Sunday. Across 52 appearances (30 starts) with Detroit, Bey averaged 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes. However, he'll likely have a smaller role in Atlanta, as he's expected to operate as a reserve option behind starting forwards John Collins (hip) and De'Andre Hunter. As Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network notes, Bey hasn't had a chance to put in a real practice with the Hawks since being acquired, so even though he may dress for Monday's contest, head coach Nate McMillan may not be keen on having him handle big minutes right off the bat.