Bey will start Sunday against the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

With numerous regulars sidelined, Bey draws the start during Atlanta's regular-season finale and will be joined by Aaron Holiday, AJ Griffin, De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu. Across his previous 36 starts this season, Bey has averaged 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game.