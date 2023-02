Bey isn't starting Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With John Collins (concussion/back) available, Bey will shift back to his usual reserve role. Across three games with Atlanta, Bey is averaging 11.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 22.3 minutes, but he mustered only two points and five rebounds in 18 minutes during his lone appearance as a reserve with his new squad.