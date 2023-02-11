Bey's (trade) Hawks debut is unlikely to occur Saturday against the Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bey was part of a multi-team deal being held up due to the Warriors' medical staff's concerns about Gary Payton's (abdomen) physical. The Warriors have until 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday to decide whether to go through with the trade, and it appears they'll wait as long as possible. Therefore, Bey is unlikely to be able to play Saturday, and he may actually end up back on the Pistons before the start of next week.