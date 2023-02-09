The Pistons traded Bey to Atlanta on Thursday as part of a three-team deal that sent James Wiseman to the Pistons and five second-round picks to the Warriors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bey was involved in talks between the Warriors and the Pistons, but it appears the Hawks were the third team involved and will be the one to acquire the third-year wing. He will provide the Hawks with another scoring threat, racking up 14.8 points, 4.7 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.8 minutes per game this season. Atlanta will presumably be required to make another move to open the roster spot for Bey, who should see a decent amount of playing time in Atlanta, though he may need to settle for a bench role.