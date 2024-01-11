Bey logged 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 139-132 overtime victory over the 76ers.

Four of the Hawks' starters came through with double-doubles in the OT victory, and Bey's was his sixth of the season. Five of those have come in the last 14 contests, a stretch in which the fourth-year forward is averaging 12.6 points, 7.9 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals. Bey's also shooting a poor 36.4 percent from the floor during that time, however, limiting his fantasy utility in roto formats.