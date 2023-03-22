Bey accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Pistons.

It's his first double-double of the season, but the third-year forward continues to have trouble adjusting to his second-unit role on his new club. Bey managed a total of only 12 points over his prior three games, and in 15 contests for the Hawks he's averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 boards and 2.1 threes in 25.1 minutes a game. Barring an injury that moves him into the starting lineup and a bigger workload, the 23-year-old will be tough to rely on down the stretch.