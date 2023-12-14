Bey supplied 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 135-128 loss to the Raptors.

Bey recorded his second double-double of the season, adding a pair of steals for good measure. A borderline top-80 player over the past month, Bey continues to benefit due to a wrist injury to Jalen Johnson. Over that span, he is averaging 14.6 points with 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.9 three-pointers. He remains a must-roster player across all formats, at least until Johnson returns to the lineup.