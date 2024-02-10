Bey closed with 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 127-121 victory over Philadelphia.

Bey delivered his eighth double-double of the season, scoring at least 18 points for the third straight game. After a two-point dud against the Suns, Bey has found his rhythm, providing serviceable 12-team value over that time. He is likely to be on the fringes of 12-team leagues for the remainder of the season, depending on whether you are prioritizing points and threes.