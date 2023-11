Bey racked up 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 157-152 loss to Indiana.

Bey seems to have lost the starting power forward role to Jalen Johnson, but he seems determined to get it back based on how good he's played of late. Bey has scored in double digits in each of his last four outings while shooting 59 percent from the field in that stretch.