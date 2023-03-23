Bey registered 16 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bey failed to log more than 20 minutes off the bench for the third game in a row, but he scored in double digits for the second straight contest and is trying to make the most of his chance despite his decrease in playing time. He's averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds across 24.8 minutes per game since joining the Hawks, but those numbers are clearly a drop-off compared to what he was putting up at the beginning of the season when he was playing for the Pistons.