Bey is starting Sunday against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bey came off the bench in his last 10 appearances but will rejoin the starting lineup Sunday with Jalen Johnson (wrist) sidelined. Johnson is slated to miss at least 3-to-4 weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Bey retain a starting role in the coming weeks. Over three starts earlier this year, Bey averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.