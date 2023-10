Bey poured in 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while tacking on 10 rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes of action during Monday's 116-112 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Bey (rest) had been absent from Atlanta's two prior preseason games, but he set aside any injury speculation with a dominant performance in limited run Monday. The 24-year-old is well-positioned for an efficient scoring campaign entering his first full season with the Hawks.