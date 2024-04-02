Bey underwent successful surgery March 27 to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.

Given that recoveries from ACL tears for basketball players can often take between 8-to-12 months, Bey is likely to be sidelined for at least the early part of the 2024-25 season. The knee injury comes at a particularly brutal time for Bey, who was set to become a free agent this summer and will now likely be in store for a much less favorable contract on the open market. Before suffering the season-ending injury, Bey averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.7 minutes per game over his 63 appearances for Atlanta.