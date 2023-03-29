Bey finished Tuesday's 120-118 win over the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes.

Though he came away with his fourth double-double of the season, Bey still fell under the 25-minute mark for the sixth time in eight contests. He's averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers over that stretch of games, and that level of production makes him a better fit in 14-team leagues or deeper rather than 12-team formats.