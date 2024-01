Bey had zero points (0-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bey was terrible in the loss, missing all 12 of his shot attempts. This is about as bad as it gets for Bey, highlighting why it is hard to consider him a must-roster player in standard formats. He is probably worth holding for now, despite this effort, if you need points and threes with a sprinkling of defensive numbers.