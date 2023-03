Bey recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and three rebounds over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 victory over the Wizards.

After scoring a combined 39 points in the previous two games, Bey struggled Wednesday. However, ups and downs are nothing new for Bey. He has six performances this season with at least five made threes and 12 performances without a made triple.