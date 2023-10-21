Bey scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 Ft) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-106 preseason loss to the 76ers.

The 24-year-old forward got pushed this preseason for a starting job by Jalen Johnson, but Bey seems to have done enough to stay in the starting five with two strong performances to close out the exhibition schedule after he popped for 21 points and 10 boards against the Pacers on Monday. His offensive contributions (14.8 PPG to 11.6 PPG) and usage rate (21.3% to 17.4%) declined last season after the trade that brought him over from Detroit, but Atlanta needs secondary scoring behind Trae Young, so Bey's three-point shooting should allow him to maintain a consistent role.