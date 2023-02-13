Bey (trade pending) is listed as available for Monday's matchup against the Hornets.

Bey will be available to make his Hawks' debut Monday after the four-team trade between the Warriors, Hawks, Blazers and Pistons was finally completed Sunday night. Across 52 appearances (30 starts) with Detroit, Bey averaged 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes. However, he'll likely have a smaller role in Atlanta, as he's expected to operate as the primary backup to John Collins (hip) and De'Andre Hunter.