Bey closed Monday's 144-138 loss to the Hornets with 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block across 21 minutes.

Bey debuted for the Hawks on Monday, sliding straight into the starting lineup after John Collins was ruled out due to a hip issue. Despite starting, Bey logged only 21 minutes putting up 12 points including three triples. While it appears he will have a steady role moving forward, it is unlikely he sees enough playing time to warrant fantasy attention outside slightly deeper formats. At this point, it is more of a wait-and-see situation.