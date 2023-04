Bey will start versus the Nets on Friday according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.

De'Andre Hunter (left knee swelling) is sitting this one out for the Hawks. Hunter usually plays a ton of minutes for Atlanta, so this will be a great opportunity for Bey to see plenty of usage and shots. Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson are also candidates to see increased run.