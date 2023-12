Bey won't start Friday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bey will move to the bench as the Hawks presumably attempt to match Atlanta's frontcourt size by sliding Onyeka Okongwu into the power forward spot next to Clint Capela. As a reserve this season (12 games), Bey has averaged 12.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.