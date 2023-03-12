Bey finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Celtics.

Bey came off the bench to score 17 points, the fourth time in the past five games that he has scored at least 14 points. While his playing has been up and down since arriving in Atlanta, Bey has at least been able to hover around the top 100 in nine-category formats. He doesn't offer much outside of scoring and triples, although that alone can be enough to earn a roster spot in most leagues.