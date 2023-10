Bey will not play in Saturday's exhibition game against the Pelicans for undisclosed reasons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bey's absence will mark his second straight preseason game missed. It was originally thought that the wing was getting some rest, but back-to-back games on the sidelines indicates he is dealing with something. Still, it is just the preseason, so the Hawks could be exercising caution here. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday in Indiana.