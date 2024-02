Bey (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game versus the the Warriors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bey exited Friday's game against the Suns after spraining his ankle, so his absence on the second half of the team's back-to-back set is unsurprising. As a result, Garrison Mathews and Onyeka Okongwu could see a slight increase in minutes.