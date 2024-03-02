Bey totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Nets.

Bey led the Hawks in scoring and was the only player who surpassed the 20-point mark for Atlanta, but his contributions were not enough to secure the victory. Bey has been relegated to a secondary role on offense in recent weeks, but this was the first time he reached the 20-point mark since Feb. 10. He has also surpassed the 15-point plateau in three of his five appearances following the All-Star break.