Bey closed with 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-99 victory over the Spurs.

Bey tallied double-digit points for the fifth straight game, although that's where the good news ends for fantasy managers. Despite playing a crucial role for the Hawks, Bey has been unable to turn his playing time into more than serviceable production. Over the past two weeks, he is averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per night.