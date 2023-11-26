Bey ended with 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-108 win over the Wizards.

Bey started the second half of Saturday's contest, as Jalen Johnson suffered a wrist injury and was unable to return. If Johnson misses additional time, Bey is the most likely candidate to start which could see his fantasy value trend up. In 28.2 minutes per game this season, Bey holds season averages of 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.