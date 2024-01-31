Bey logged 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 138-122 win over the Lakers.

The Hawks are mostly healthy at the moment, and the fourth-year forward is still in the starting lineup while De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are coming off the bench. Bey's offense remains somewhat erratic -- he scored zero points in 30 minutes Jan. 20 against the Cavs -- but overall he's providing solid numbers in a supporting role, averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.4 threes through 15 games in January despite shooting 35.5 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from long distance.