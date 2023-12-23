Bey finished Friday's 122-113 loss to Miami with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

The Hawks came up short against the Heat, but Bey delivered a strong performance and continues to show he's more than capable of handling the starting power forward role. However, his role in the long run will be determined by the recovery of Jalen Johnson (wrist), who was starting before getting sidelined. Bey is averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game since moving back to a starting role.