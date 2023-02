Updating a previous report, Bey (trade) has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup against the Spurs.

Bey won't make his debut Saturday, and it seems everything hinges on whether the Warriors accept the trade or not while understanding the injury issues regarding Gary Payton (core). Given the deadline to accept the trade is Sunday at 9.30 p.m. ET, Bey won't be playing until next week at the earliest, and if he stays with the Hawks, then his next chance to feature would come Monday at Charlotte.