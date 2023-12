Bey closed with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 137-135 win over the Spurs.

Bey was efficient on both ends of the court and delivered a decent stat line in an offense carried by Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Bey has been playing as the starting power forward in place of Jalen Johnson (wrist), and he figures to remain in that role for the time being since Johnson is expected to be out for a few weeks in a best-case scenario.