Bey closed with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 124-107 loss to the Nets.

De'Andre Hunter (left knee swelling) sat this game out, allowing Bey to slide into the starting lineup. Bey was trending up coming into Friday's outing, averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in his previous five games. He was one of the few bright spots Friday evening, so he'll be looking to keep the momentum going on April 2 against Dallas.