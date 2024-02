Bey chipped in 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 149-144 loss to the Clippers.

Bey returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle issue and looked very sharp for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter's minutes are expected to ramp up which could potentially impact Bey, but the Hawks could also utilize a lot of smaller lineups in the absence of Clint Capela (adductor) which could benefit both Bey and Hunter.