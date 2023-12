Bey registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 130-124 victory over the Pistons.

Bey has been playing as a starter in recent weeks due to the absence of Jalen Johnson (wrist), and he delivered an impressive outing against his former team. Bey has scored in double digits in 11 of his 14 contests as a starter, a role he's expected to retain in the coming weeks until Johnson is able to return to the hardwood.