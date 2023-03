Bey logged 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the Heat.

Bey came off the bench and outscored all of Atlanta's starters. His 22-point performance was his highest-scoring output since joining the Hawks, and he's now averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 09 steals in 26.4 minutes with his new team (seven games).