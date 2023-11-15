Bey posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 126-120 win over Detroit.

Bey's 19 points marked a season high, and his output could have been partially motivated by playing against the team that traded him for James Wiseman last year. Bey has been slightly duplicative on Atlanta's roster this year with Jalen Johnson and DeAndre Hunter directly competing for minutes, but he's still a two-way contributor at a primary position.