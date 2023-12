Bey closed Saturday's 127-119 loss to Cleveland with five points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes.

Bey's shot was off Saturday night, but he's been a consistent contributor of late due to multiple injuries in Atlanta's frontcourt, mainly Jalen Johnson (wrist). Bey has drawn 10 consecutive starts and averaged 13.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.7 minutes per game during that stretch.