Bey finished Monday's 130-128 loss to the Heat with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Though he continues to come off the bench for the Hawks, Bey appears to have emerged as the team's preferred sixth man over Bogdan Bogdanovic. While playing 67 minutes to Bogdanovic's 50 between the past two contests, Bey has erupted for 39 points on 59.1 percent shooting from the field and 53.8 percent shooting from three-point range. Even for an above-average perimeter threat like Bey, that level of shooting is unsustainable. Bey typically doesn't offer much production in other areas when his shot isn't falling, so expect a notable downturn in his overall fantasy output from his past two games sooner rather than later.