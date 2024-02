Bey will not return to Friday's game against the Suns due to a left ankle sprain. He finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

Bey tweaked his ankle right before halftime, and after attempting to warm up again, the Hawks decided to hold him out. Wesley Matthews started the second half in his place. For now, Bey should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Golden State.