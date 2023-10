Bey has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks didn't indicate that Bey is dealing with an injury, so he's likely sitting out for rest purposes. Jalen Johnson and Mouhamed Gueye could see increased run in his absence, while Bey's next chance to suit up will be during Saturday's exhibition matchup against the Pelicans.