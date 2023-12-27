Lundy won't return to Tuesday's game against Chicago after suffering a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. He missed his lone field-goal attempt and didn't record any other statistics during his 1:17 of court time.

Lundy fell to the ground after contesting a Chicago bucket, and though he was able to walk off the court under his own power, he was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The two-way rookie out of Penn State was making just his fourth appearance of the season for Atlanta.