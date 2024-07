Lundy (ankle) underwent surgery to remove a bone spur and has been ruled out for Summer League, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lundy dealt with a lingering ankle issue throughout the 2023-24 campaign, so hopefully the surgery will get him right for 2024-25. Williams relays that Lundy is expected to be back to full strength by training camp, but the 2023 second-round pick isn't guaranteed an NBA role after appearing in only nine games for the Hawks as a rookie.