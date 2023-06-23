Lundy was selected by the Hawks with the 46th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lundy impressed at the combine after spending four collegiate seasons at Penn State. He averaged over 30 minutes per game in his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions, logging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game. The 23-year-old has some talent on the defensive side of the ball but is mainly known as a perimeter shooter. He shot 40 percent from beyond the arc as a senior while averaging 6.4 three-pointers per game, and he'll attempt to carve out minutes off the bench with the Hawks.