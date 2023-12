The Hawks recalled Lundy from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Miles Norris, who is also on a two-way contract like Lundy, was also recalled. The Hawks have a few injuries heading into Monday's game against Detroit, so Lundy and Norris could provide emergency depth. Both players are expected to rejoin the Skyhawks prior to the G League's Winter Showcase, which begins Tuesday evening.