Atlanta recalled Lundy from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Lundy profiles as backup wing depth after Saddiq Bey exited Friday's contest due to an ankle sprain. Lundy had been gaining momentum on the fringe of Atlanta's rotation prior to spraining his ankle Dec. 26 against Chicago, but he has yet to log double-digit minutes since.