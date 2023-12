Atlanta recalled Lundy from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Lundy, a rookie second-round pick, has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut. The Hawks are still without Jalen Johnson (wrist), and De'Andre Hunter (quadriceps) may be sidelined, but Lundy likely won't see playing time versus Denver on Monday, barring a blowout.